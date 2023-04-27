Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 588 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

HSY stock opened at $261.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $264.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

