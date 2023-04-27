Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes $330,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,207,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,222,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,207,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,222,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,337 shares of company stock worth $69,205,332. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

