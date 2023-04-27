Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.29 to $9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approx +8% yr/yr or $11.253 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 billion.

Hershey Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.14 and a 200-day moving average of $236.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after buying an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

