Hess (NYSE:HES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.49. 565,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,145. Hess has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Hess

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

