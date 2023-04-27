Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,305. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hexcel by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

