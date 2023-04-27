Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 673,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,735. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

