HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0083

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $265,351.39 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00027017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,014.40 or 0.99949047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0080759 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $252,445.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

