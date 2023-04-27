Highland Peak Capital LLC Buys Shares of 427,239 MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 427,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,000. MBIA comprises approximately 3.8% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of MBIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MBIA by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MBIA by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in MBIA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 53,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBI stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 137,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,801. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIA Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBI shares. Compass Point upgraded MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

(Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.