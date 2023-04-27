Highland Peak Capital LLC Takes $7.40 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 158,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000. APA comprises about 5.1% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,863.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,667 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,407,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in APA by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after buying an additional 1,003,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,806. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

