Highland Peak Capital LLC Takes $970,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Cenovus Energy makes up about 0.7% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,653,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,613 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $16.22. 5,567,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

