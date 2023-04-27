HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

