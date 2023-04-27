Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $44,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.74. 537,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $162.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

