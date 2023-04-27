Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $190.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.15. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $182.40 and a fifty-two week high of $335.53. The company has a market cap of $410.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Read More

