Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Trading Down 0.1%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.79 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMCBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

