Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Sells 12,059 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 61,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $981.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

