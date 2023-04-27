Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Shares Down 3.4%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 1,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

HWDJF has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt lowered Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.93) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.24) to GBX 610 ($7.62) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

