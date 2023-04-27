Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Hubbell worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $45,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $260.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $265.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.