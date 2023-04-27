Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13.

Humana stock traded up $20.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $526.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,670. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $597.37.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

