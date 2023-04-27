Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Director Buys $216,000.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Rating) Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HBANL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. 60,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,580. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.