Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.73

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.02. Hypera shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 3,332 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Hypera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

