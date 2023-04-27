IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.92 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$4.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.08.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$281.32 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.