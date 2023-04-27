ICON 24-Hour Volume Hits $79.98 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $283.59 million and approximately $79.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,326,296 coins and its circulating supply is 955,326,297 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

