Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 453 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $461.62 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Featured Articles
