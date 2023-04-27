Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $353,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,027,950 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $269.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.99. The company has a market cap of $665.81 billion, a PE ratio of 154.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

