Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 100.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $497.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.97 and a 200 day moving average of $462.21. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

