Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 348,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,588,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,098,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 316,503 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

