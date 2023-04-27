Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $51,692,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 87.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 736,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after buying an additional 343,910 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 25.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,975,000 after buying an additional 312,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $12,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $69.77.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

