Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.93 on Thursday, hitting $205.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,880. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $309.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

