Immutable X Price Hits $0.98 (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003375 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $557.94 million and $49.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.