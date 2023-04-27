Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$1.94 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at C$69.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.33. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.67 and a 1-year high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.73.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

