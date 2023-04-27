Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PI. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

NASDAQ PI opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $144.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 31,769 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,808,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,009,016.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares valued at $9,740,261. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

