Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.
Independent Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of IBTX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 353,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.37. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $76.00.
Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.