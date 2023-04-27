Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 333.7% in April

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 333.7% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

