Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) vs. CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Head to Head Review

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and Innodata’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.48 $44.06 million $1.42 35.95 Innodata $79.00 million 2.27 -$11.94 million ($0.43) -15.21

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for CSG Systems International and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.96%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Innodata.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 4.04% 24.39% 6.99% Innodata -15.11% -57.97% -23.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Innodata on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The company was founded by Todd H. Solomon in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ.

