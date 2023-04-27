Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Innovent Biologics Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

