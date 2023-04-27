Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.71

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $10.51. Inpex shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 24,730 shares.

Inpex Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

