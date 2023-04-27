Insider Buying: Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Purchases 25,471 Shares of Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Rating) insider Celia Baxter purchased 25,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £32,093.46 ($40,081.75).

Dowlais Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:DWL opened at GBX 125.72 ($1.57) on Thursday. Dowlais Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.82).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.