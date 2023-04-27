Insider Buying: GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Acquires £30,500 in Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) insider David Mathew bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($38,091.67).

GB Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GB Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 276.40 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 658.50 ($8.22). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.43. The firm has a market cap of £807.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32,000.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.68) to GBX 335 ($4.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, April 21st.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

