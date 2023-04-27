Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Sells $352,000.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) Director Lawson Macartney sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawson Macartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $415,720.00.

VKTX stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

