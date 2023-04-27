Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $128.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Insperity Stock Down 0.3 %

NSP opened at $119.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $131.09.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 340.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 558,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,841,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 2.7% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 215.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

