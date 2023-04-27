Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.62-6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66. Insperity also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,837. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 340.21% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,240. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

