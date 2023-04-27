Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.
Several analysts have commented on IAUGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insurance Australia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insurance Australia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.
Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.
