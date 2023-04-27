Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 409,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,393. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.