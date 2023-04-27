Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.00

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 253235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.