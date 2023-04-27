Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ITGDF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Integral Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

