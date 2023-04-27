Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Integral Diagnostics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ITGDF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Integral Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.21.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Diagnostics (ITGDF)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.