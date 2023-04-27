Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

