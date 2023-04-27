Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.77 billion.

Intel Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,780,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,488,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.45.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

