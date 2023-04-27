Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NTLA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. 226,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,532. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

