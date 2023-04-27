International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $126.28. 1,095,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

