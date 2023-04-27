Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $9.59

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $8.98. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 274,987 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Intuitive Machines Trading Down 9.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuitive Machines (LUNR)
